Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 717,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 331.0 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
