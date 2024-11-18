Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and approximately $172.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00038286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

