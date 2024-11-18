CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 685,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $192,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $336.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 488.04, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.86 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

