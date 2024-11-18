CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $336.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.04, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.86 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.