Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.

NYSE:CW opened at $358.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.05. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

