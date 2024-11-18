DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group boosted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price target on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ OCFC remained flat at $20.49 on Monday. 23,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,662.51. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 82.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

