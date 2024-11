Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $8.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Get Daicel alerts:

Daicel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device.

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.