Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $8.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $8.52.
Daicel Company Profile
