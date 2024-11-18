Dejitaru Tsuka Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 80.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $374,258.36 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dejitaru Tsuka alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,014.29 or 1.00018003 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89,816.32 or 0.99798028 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is dejitarutsuka.community. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.01141185 USD and is up 18.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $198,235.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dejitarutsuka.community/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dejitaru Tsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dejitaru Tsuka and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.