Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 2,344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLVHF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Delivery Hero to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Delivery Hero Stock Performance
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
