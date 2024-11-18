Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Diamcor Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.
Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Diamcor Mining
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diamcor Mining
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.