Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

