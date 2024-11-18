Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 18.8% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $60,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992,827 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,422 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,071,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

