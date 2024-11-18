Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $40.88. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 816,896 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $619.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,193,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,691,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 84.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

