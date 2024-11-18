Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Down 24.1% in October

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
MSFD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 133,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,352. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1097 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.