Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Down 24.1% in October

Nov 18th, 2024

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

MSFD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 133,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,352. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1097 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.41% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

