Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Down 24.1% in October

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

MSFD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 133,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,352. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1097 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:MSFD Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.41% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

