DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,632. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 431,295 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.40 on Monday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.