Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.15 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $53.40 billion and $7.15 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00008404 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00098562 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,843,556,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
