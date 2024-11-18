Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF remained flat at $6.50 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.