Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF remained flat at $6.50 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

