Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Christina Marie Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,851.98. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $535.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.06.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

