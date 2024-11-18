Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Truist Financial

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $91,673,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after buying an additional 1,598,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Doximity by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Doximity by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after buying an additional 873,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 6,242.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 650,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 640,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

