Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSID stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $771.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

