Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.9% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

