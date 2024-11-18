Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,372 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $21.16 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.