DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,100 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 655,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.9 days.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.03. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.89.
About DSV A/S
