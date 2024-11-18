DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,100 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 655,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.9 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.03. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.89.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

