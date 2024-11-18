Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 39,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 36,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.27. 491,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.27 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

