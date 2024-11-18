DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KTF stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.