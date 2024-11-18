DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DynaResource Price Performance
Shares of DYNR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. DynaResource has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
About DynaResource
