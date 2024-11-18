DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DynaResource Price Performance

Shares of DYNR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. DynaResource has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

