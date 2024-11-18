Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $133,701,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $126,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

