Elm Partners Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $213.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.86. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $222.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

