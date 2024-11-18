Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,222 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.