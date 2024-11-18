Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

