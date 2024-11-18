Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $470.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $492.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

