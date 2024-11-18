Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 20.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 13.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $64,069.26. The trade was a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $93.72.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

