Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 17,152 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 609,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $945.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

