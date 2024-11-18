Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

