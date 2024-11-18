Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.46%.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
