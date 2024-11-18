EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $209,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after buying an additional 403,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $134.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 9.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

