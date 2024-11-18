Eq LLC Invests $255,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Eq LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 833.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 108,683 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7,942.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 252,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 249,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 764.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 460,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 407,625 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

