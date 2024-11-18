Eq LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Eq LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

