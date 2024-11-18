Eq LLC Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eq LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $91.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

