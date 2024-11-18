Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 24,432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after buying an additional 3,155,487 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth $110,176,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth $63,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 57.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 721,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $27,237,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 15.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,705 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Equitable Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $47.44 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

