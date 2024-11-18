Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 18th (BIIB, CAR, CR, CRL, CW, EOG, ESAB, EYEN, FBK, IR)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 18th:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $270.00 target price on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $176.00 target price on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $164.00 target price on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $370.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $149.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $147.00.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $138.00.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $107.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $691.00 price target on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $135.00 target price on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $93.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

