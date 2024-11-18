Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 18th (BIIB, CAR, CR, CRL, CW, EOG, ESAB, EYEN, FBK, IR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 18th:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $270.00 target price on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $176.00 target price on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $164.00 target price on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $370.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $149.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $147.00.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $138.00.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $107.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $691.00 price target on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $135.00 target price on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $93.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

