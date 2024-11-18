Equity Investment Corp Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $86,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $122.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

