Equity Investment Corp Has $155.93 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $155,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 315.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 216.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 39.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $85.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

