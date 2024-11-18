Equity Investment Corp Sells 735 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

