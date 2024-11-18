Ergo Price Tops $1.33 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $104.33 million and $246,648.43 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91,328.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.92 or 0.00487162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.00170732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00075484 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00020942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,461,220 coins and its circulating supply is 78,460,926 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.