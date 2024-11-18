ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 296,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,215,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.47. 148,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.12%.

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

