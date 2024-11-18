Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

