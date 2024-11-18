EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ESLOF traded down 0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 243.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of 186.95 and a 1 year high of 252.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of 234.95 and a 200 day moving average of 227.65.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

