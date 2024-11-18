EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:ESLOF traded down 0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 243.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of 186.95 and a 1 year high of 252.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of 234.95 and a 200 day moving average of 227.65.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
