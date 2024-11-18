ETF Store Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PBCay One RSC Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,504,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 140.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.3% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $496.57 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $382.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.83.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

