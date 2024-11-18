ETF Store Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ETF Store Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,756,000 after acquiring an additional 211,811 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

