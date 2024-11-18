ETF Store Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 443.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 91,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

