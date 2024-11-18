ETF Store Inc. Sells 16,261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA opened at $49.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

